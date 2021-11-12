Global Banking Made Easy with Standard Chartered

As one of Asia’s most-trusted international wealth managers, Standard Chartered presents a whole new world of financial opportunities

As the world inches ever closer to a sense of normalcy, more and more people are rediscovering life beyond the borders of their homes, cities, and countries. This does not just apply to travelling, obviously, but also for many other once-routine aspects of life, such as doing business or banking. And when it comes to international banking, Standard Chartered remains one of the most trusted names.

Present in over 59 markets worldwide, Standard Chartered has a truly global presence – one that it has cultivated for more than 160 years. The leading international bank has the network and the experience, along with the vision, to assist with any banking and financial priorities as you travel, work or even move overseas.

The Standard Chartered Priority Banking card allows you to access your accounts and make cash withdrawals free of charge at Standard Chartered and Mastercard ATMs all over the world. Present the card at any of the 200+ designated centres across Asia, Africa and the Middle East and you get access to exclusive Priority Banking Centre lounges. You can also obtain local and offshore banking information upon request and even preferential foreign currency exchange rates in certain countries.

The Bank makes wealth management simple, combining a digital-first model with face-to-face conversation with your own dedicated Relationship Manager. By employing the Global Link online service, Standard Chartered has also made the process of managing all of your accounts across the world much easier. Basically, the service allows you to seamlessly link multiple accounts in different countries and view them in a single display, allowing you to easily review balances and transaction histories.

Speaking of investment insights, it’s definitely worth mentioning that globally-recognized Standard Chartered Priority Banking customers will also receive invitations to exclusive events centred around global market trends featuring prominent investment specialists as key speakers. One such event was “Jumpstart H2 2021 Global Market Outlook,” held in July this year, which featured a very insightful fireside chat between Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of Blackrock, and Marc Van de Walle, Standard Chartered Global Head of Wealth Management, followed by an in-house view presentation on H2 2021 market outlook by Standard Chartered Chief Investment Officer Steve Brice and his team. The event then wrapped up with a highly energetic Q&A round with clients.

So, if you’re looking to take your first step into the world of global banking, Standard Chartered’s international wealth manager – known as Asia’s most trusted – is your go to partner. For more than 160 years, the Bank has helped clients achieve their priorities connecting them to opportunities across China, India, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. Simply visit sc.com/id/mypriority or contact the Priority Banking hotline at +62 21 57 9999 77 to discover a new world of global opportunities.