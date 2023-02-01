7 Bags to Buy This Season

If you think it’s time to refresh your bag rack with something new, you’ve hit the right link. Now, scroll down the page and we’ll guide you through the bags you surely wouldn’t want to miss out this season.

Every woman wants their bags to tell a little bit of story about them. If you are a minimalist, the bag you wear should define who you are. The same case if you are an art lover, a classic bag with a touch of your favorite artist should be your significant other. Now it’s time to give your current handle a break and move forward and refresh your collection with something new, here are some of our picks for the season.





What: Louis Vuitton X Yayoi Kusama ALMA BB in red monogram empreinte leather

Perfect for: A sightseeing at the museum or a casual meeting with fellow art lovers

What: Givenchy Small Cut-Out Bag

Perfect for: Daily working companion

What: Jacquemus Le Bisou

Perfect for: Mini bag collectors, afternoon tea, and those who favor indie brands

What: JW Pei Purple Leather Maze Bag (Shop Here)

Perfect for: Mall hoppers, Sunday meet up with best friends, or attending fashion show.

What: Loewe x Studio Ghibli Flamenco Bag

Perfect for: Fans of Howl’s Moving Castle fans and Japanese anime.

What: Fendi Mini Baguette

Perfect for: The maximalists and “Sex and The City” fans.

What: Cult Gaia Green Anika Clutch (Shop Here)

Perfect for: Casual pool party or those who love surprise in a box.