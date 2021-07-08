Bvlgari Introduces Chiara Ferragni as Its New Incredible Ally

The Italian fashion blogger and entrepreneur shares with the brand the same joyful, independent, bold and authentic approach which has enchanted millions of followers across the globe.

Chiara Ferragni is one of the latest additions to a star-studded line-up of Bvlgari brand ambassadors. Ferragni is one of the pioneering fashion influencers. Her blog, “The Blonde Salad,” which she started while she was a law student, amassed millions of followers on Instagram and across the globe.

She managed to leverage her following to make a big name for herself in the luxury fashion industry. Chief Executive Officer of Bvlgari, Jean-Christophe Babin, says: “In her new role, Chiara will be an incredible ally to make our messages resonate across also the young generations.”