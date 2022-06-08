Cartier announces Jisoo as the Maison’s newest global ambassador

The French luxury house recently unveiled that the singer from the popular all-girl Korean group BLACKPINK has joined the Panthère community

Cartier recently announced the singer from the globally recognized group BLACKPINK, Jisoo, as its global ambassador. The K-pop star has already captured the attention of the public with her elegance, intuitive, creative spirit, and innate charm, and now she is the newest member of Panthère community.

“When we wanted to embody the magnetic aura of the panther, our attention was instinctively drawn to Kim Ji-Soo,” explains Arnaud Carrez, Cartier’s Senior Vice President Chief Marketing Officer, in a statement. “With her self-assured style, she is the voice of a new generation of creatives who dare to show their different talents. She is an artist who takes on her role with great creative freedom, never limiting herself.”

In joining the Panthère community, the singer stands beside the likes of Annabelle Wallis, Ella Balinska, Chang Chen, Mariacarla Boscono, and Yasmine Sabri to take on the most mysterious animal in the Cartier menagerie, the ultimate embodiment of fascination.

“I’m so glad to be a part of Cartier’s grand journey. It’s truly an honour and pleasure for me to join the Panthère tribe, where everyone proves their strength of character. I can’t wait to share Panthère’s great beauty with everyone,” shares Jisoo on this partnership.