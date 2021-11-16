Cartier launches a short film titled Love is All

The short movie features a truly ensemble cast and celebrates the universality of love

Today, November 16, 2021, Maison Cartier introduces a festive film celebrating universal and timeless love – a concept brought to life by a star-studded cast of 12 Friends of the Maison. Titled Love is All, the film features Ella Balinska, Mariacarla Boscono, Monica Bellucci, Khatia Buniatishvili, Lily Collins, Golshifteh Farahani, Mélanie Laurent, Troye Sivan, Willow Smith, Annabelle Wallis, Jackson Wang and Maisie Williams.

“It’s a part of the Cartier philosophy to believe that we are stronger and more authentic together, and that’s why we have gathered this inspiring community of artists who embrace life with a sense of celebration,” says Arnaud Carrez, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier. “Together, they seem to defy gravity through Cartier’s red box, which they have filled with a sense of joy.”

Directing the cinematic production is young British director and fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, who is known for her fresh, considered and light-hearted approach. For Love is All, Charlotte brought Cartier and the aforementioned talents on a journey across Paris, Los Angeles and Shanghai. Further emphasizing the theme of the film is its choice of song: Love is All – a song with the same title as the film by Roger Glover and Ronnie James Dio which was released back in 1974.

Love is the state of mind in which dreams and reality merge; when reality seems surreal and surreal becomes real

The end result is an unreserved statement of appreciation for the arts and for culture from a Maison that knows we must think outside the box, push boundaries and overcome barriers, and anything else that holds back our lives or our desire to free our hearts.

The talents forming the cast of Love is All certainly have their own thoughts on the theme of the film. “Ask me this in five years and I’m sure I’ll have a way more cohesive answer,” British actress Ella Balinska confides. “But right now, it’s the feeling you get whilst you are asleep, dreaming of something beyond your wildest imagination, that you suddenly feel when you are awake. It’s what makes you keep going despite all of the challenges and shortcomings and pulls you out of a moment just to appreciate it from a different perspective. It could be a person, a place, an animal, an object, a memory … listen, none of this makes sense but I don’t think love fully does either! That’s what makes it so special and powerful.”

Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili arguably says it best when she muses how “love is the state of mind in which dreams and reality merge; when reality seems surreal and surreal becomes real.”

In the end, however, what’s most important that now, as we move ever nearer to the festive season at the end of the year, Cartier invites everyone to celebrate universal and timeless love, shared experiences, beauty and intensity.