CHANEL Introduces Margot Robbie as the New Face of the J12

The star, along with other notable actors, are now representing the classic watch

The two-time Academy Award nominated actress is now representing Chanel’s J12 Campaign. Robbie has had a fair share of history with one of the most iconic brands in the fashion industry. In 2018, she wore a white custom CHANEL dress to the Oscars as she was nominated for her ground breaking performance for ‘I Tonya’, and was also appointed as a CHANEL brand ambassador. Soon after, she was the face of the Winter-Sports themed Coco Neige 2018/19 campaign, shot by none other than the legendary Karl Lagerfeld himself. She also managed to represent the Gabriel CHANEL Essence Fragrance in 2019, and now she’s the new face of the J12 watch, adding another significant chapter to her journey with the storied maison.

Robbie is excited to be a part of this campaign, “It’s a dream to represent such a timeless and iconic brand. The history of the CHANEL woman is so exciting and the brand has remained such a power feminine standard and style. I’m thrilled to be part of the CHANEL family and continue their celebration of women & fashion.” – Margot Robbie

The Australian actress is only one among the other notable women who will be representing the J12. Pirates of the Caribbean’s Kiera Knightly along with Lily Rose-Depp, Vanessa Paradis, Ali McGraw, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell and others are the new faces of this classic watch. The highly resistant ceramic and steel J12 CHANEL watch is a perfect embodiment of a classic look, that is meant to accompany you for every second of every time. Head to the CHANEL stores near you, or simply click here to read more about the watch.