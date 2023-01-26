Chanel Spring 2023 Couture: A Collection of Fantasy

The Chanel show is more than just a collection of tweed, lace, and tulle; it’s an escape into the fantasy world that was born in Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment.

Ahead of its Spring 2023 Couture show, Chanel has released a beautiful short film directed by artist Xavier Veilhan, starring model Vivienne Rohner. The film takes us on a journey of art and fashion, as we watch Rohner emerge from a stunning sculptural bird created by Veilhan himself before entering the iconic Chanel store at 31 rue Cambon. The film then jumps into a heart-warming scene, as puppies and horses join in the story. Experience the beauty and emotion of this unforgettable film, and join Chanel in celebrating the artistry of fashion.

It all began when Virginie Viard invited Vincent Veilhan to Gabrielle Chanel’s iconic apartment to reimagine the elements there and bring them to life. Veilhan didn’t just stop there – he took it a step further by including sculptures of animals (puppy and horse included) as part of the 360° catwalk. As the show began, Alexandre Vauthier’s muse, Rohner, appeared wearing the same set of high-collared tweed jacket and feather skirt as if he had just stepped out of the film. It was a show like no other.

Experience the nostalgia of Chanel’s heritage with a parade of tweed in almost two-thirds of the collection. Matching sets feature classic flower embroideries, while balloon and box-pleated skirts add a modern touch. Viard also plays with tulle and lace, fabrics synonymous with Chanel’s catwalks. She crafts these into a midi ballgown, tiered dress, and more, each with meticulous embellishments. Cleverly incorporated bow ties, lace-up boots, and loafers make these pieces timeless.

The star-studded Chanel show featured long-time friends of the iconic fashion house, such as Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard, G-Dragon, Caroline de Maigret and Vanessa Paradis. All the guests looked stunning in their Chanel ensembles, with even Apple Martin – all grown up – making an appearance. It was a night to remember.