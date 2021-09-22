David Gandy Launches His Eponymous Fashion and Lifestyle Brand: David Gandy Wellwear

The launch collection comprises 20 pieces, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, hoodies, outerwear, sleepwear, loungewear and accessories

British supermodel David Gandy has announced the launch of David Gandy Wellwear, a fashion and lifestyle brand designed for wellbeing. The brand itself is inspired by the supermodel’s 20 years of industry experience and is based on the scientific benefits of wearing soft and also comfortable clothing.

So finally I can announce it! I’m so proud and excited to be sharing with you the launch of my fashion and lifestyle brand – @DGWellwear. #DesignedForWellbeing. I can’t wait to share more with you in the coming weeks… pic.twitter.com/n9EpTNl0GC — David Gandy (@DGandyOfficial) September 17, 2021

“Over the past 20 years I’ve learned a lot about the industry. Most importantly, I’ve learnt that how we feel in our clothes can have a profound impact on our wellbeing and Wellwear is founded on this,” explains the man himself through an Instagram post.

Furthermore, David Gandy Wellwear is due to launch in October with a 20-piece debut collection, and there are plans to add more styles and colours over time. It comprises a series of hoodies, shorts, T-shirts, jogging pants and other items designed to be practical, comfortable, and also environmentally friendly. Moreover, the collection is manufactured in Portugal with fabrics include Pima cotton, lyocell and modal.

“Drawing on the science behind wearing soft, comfortable clothes, we’ve combined fashion, function and feeling to create a collection of stylish all-day essentials. I feel incredibly excited and proud to see this vision become reality and I can’t wait to share more with you as we begin to launch,” elaborates Gandy in closing.