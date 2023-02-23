Dior Introduces the new La Rose Dior collection

Creative Director of Dior Jewelry Victoire de Castellane takes an homage to the queen of flowers in the new La Rose Dior collection.

Dior has unveiled their La Rose Dior collection, a gorgeous jewellery range that reimagines the beauty of the “queen of flowers.” Drawing inspiration from the roses that have adorned the couture looks of Christian Dior and his successors, this stunning collection represents a stunning embodiment of the classic French jewellery designer. From delicate pendants to statement pieces, the La Rose Dior range is sure to make an unforgettable impression.

Three themes are included in this collection to honor the symbol of femininity and beauty: The Bois de Rose, Rose Dior Bagatelle, and Rose Dior Pré Catelan. Each theme has its own way to represent the symbol such as Bois de Rose with its modernity, Rose Dior Bagatelle with its elegant and timeless aesthetic, and Pré Catelan collection is inspired by the beauty of the rose, Mr. Dior’s favorite flower.

The ring is assembled by hand and each petal is sculpted with a unique volume and the rosebud is star-studded with diamonds. A virtuoso skill that exalts the ultimate excellence of the craftwork. The incredibly precious styles reveal fine jewelry technical expertise and Dior savoir-faire par excellence.