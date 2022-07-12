Dior Meets Belmond at Portofino to Celebrate La Dolce Vita

Under a blue sky and surrounded by lush verdure, the Bermuda-based leisure company and the French maison embark on a recharging journey of relaxation on the Italian Riviera

After our daily struggles with the hustle and bustle of city life, what would be a better way to rejuvenate the body and soul than a journey full of relaxation? French luxury house Dior has collaborated with Bermuda-based leisure company Belmond to craft a wonderful relaxing experience while celebrating the sweet life. For this collaboration, a perfect location has been selected: the picturesque Italian village of Portofino.

The celebration is held from June 1 to September 30, 2022, at two places, Splendido, A Belmond Hotel and Bagni Fiore, one of the most exclusive beaches in Portofino. Previously functioning as a monastery in the 16th century, Splendido now presents the height of indulgence, offering sumptuous accommodations, celebrated Italian cuisine, and a breath-taking view of the Mediterranean Sea. Further pampering guests are opulent rooms adorned in mid-century style, as well as a heated infinity pool overlooking the coastline.

Splendido’s serene gardens have been transformed into Dior’s pop-up spa called “Jardin des Rêves Dior.” Design-wise, the spa is inspired by the natural beauty surrounding it, as reflected in the reimagination of the maison’s emblematic toile de Jouy, now in leaf-green, that adorn the gazebos. Guests are pampered with an array of signature face and body treatments which demonstrate the expertise of the house’s skincare. During this La Dolce Vita celebration, Dior will also launch a brand-new Dior Bronze Signature Massage, focusing on boosting skin glow and radiance.

The journey of rejuvenation doesn’t stop there. A stone’s throw away from Splendido lies Bagni Fiore, one of the most scenic and exclusive beaches on the Italian Riviera. A part of Portofino Natural Park and the Protected Marine Area, the beach boasts the ultimate peaceful ambiance and crystal-clear waters. This summer, a Dior pop-up spa will hit the beach, pampering distinguished guests with an unforgettable relaxation experience. The house’s toile de Jouy once again finds itself decorating the cabins and furniture pieces of the beach club.

Dior has also opened a concept store, featuring Maria Grazia Chiuri’s creations for the warm season. These are joined by the latest Dioriviera capsule and pieces from men’s collection designed by Kim Jones. Among a plethora of ready-to-wear items, a unique seating is also displayed. Specially-designed by a local craftsman, the seating is inspired by the classic 1807 chiavarina chair, serving as a celebration of Italy’s heritage. Last but not least, the relaxation journey also marks the launching of “Splendido Edition”, a limited edition of the Escale à Portofino perfume.