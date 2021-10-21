Emma Raducanu Is Dior’s Newest Brand Ambassador

The young tennis athlete is now stepping into the world of fashion with this new role

For 18-year-old tennis player Emma Raducanu, this is just the beginning. After winning the U.S. Open in September – making her the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 – she is now stepping into the fashion world as Dior’s newest brand ambassador. The British athlete will be the face of both Maria Grazia Chiuri’s womenswear collections and also of the brand’s skincare and make-up by Creative and Image Director for Dior makeup, Peter Phillips.

Raducanu was seen on the world premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time to Die, at the Royal Albert Hall in London with a Grecien-inspired empire line gown dress from the Dior Cruise 2022 collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri.