Emma Raducanu is the Face of Dior’s Lady 95.22 Campaign

Exalting the multiple facets of a plural femininity, the young tennis player fronts the exclusive campaign for the Dior Lady 95.22 bag

Back in January 2022, Emma Raducanu was announced as a global ambassador for the French luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior. Raducanu is the first British female athlete to become a Dior ambassador, and she joins other high-profile Dior ambassadors such as Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Cara Delevingne.

The British tennis player now appeared in the Dior Lady 95.22 bag campaign as part of the launch of this new iconic bag. Captured by the renowned photographer Brigitte Lacombe, Dior invites extraordinary women to celebrate the timeless beauty of the Lady 95.22 bag. In the campaign, Raducanu is seen wearing the iconic leather bag in a latte shade, adorned with ruthenium color “Dior” charms, representing the signature lucky charms of the House’s founding couturier.



The Lady 95.22 bag was first revealed at the Dior autumn/winter 2022/2o23 ready-to-wear show as a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Lady Dior collection. The name itself indicates the year of the iconic bag’s creation, 1995, and 2022, the year of its reinterpretation. As for the shape, it’s ultra-contemporary, with subtly curved silhouettes that make the bag look bold and sophisticated at the same time.