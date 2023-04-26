Exquisite jewellery pieces to elevate any spring attire

From celebratory pieces to collaborative designs, these six jewellery pieces from some of the most celebrated maisons will add an elegant touch to any seasonal outfit…



Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales

Bulgari presents the Bulgari Serpenti 75 Years of Infinite Tales campaign to celebrate this year’s three – quarters of a century anniversary. As the icon of endless metamorphosis, the campaign represents women’s evolution and self- determination. In an enthralling play of sinuous lines and sensual moves, the campaign conjures Bulgari’s Serpenti creation in ever y detail, from the feminine silhouettes to the charming ways the jewel is worn.

Passion Jewelry Disney Collections

Passion Jewelry and Diamond & Co. extend their collectable jewellery collection by releasing a special collaboration with The Walt Disney Company. Composing line-up pieces featuring childhood characters of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, each piece is handcrafted with sparkling diamonds and gemstones ready to complement your every flair.

Cartier Clou Carré

The Cartier Clou Carré bracelet is strikingly sculptural, with the twin rows of central studs adding volume and captivating the eye. The flexible bracelet is also available in rose gold or rose gold set with diamonds and integrated clasps.

Corum The Icon Eternity

The Icon Eternity ring from Corum is designed to accompany the iconic watch or stand-alone. Delicate yet determined, it plays with the codes of the established eternity ring by repeating its emblematic tonneau shape and is set with 144 brilliant-cut diamonds (0.60 ct)

Tiffany & Co High Tide

The sea’s ebb and flow inspires the High Tide Earrings from Tiffany & Co. It emphasizes the simple beauty of nature. The elegant earrings echo the graceful rippling waves in 18k gold, reflecting the light as it moves.

John Hardy Icon

From John Hardy’s most recent releases, the Icon now arrives in a new bold bracelet paired with a curated palette of gemstones. The Classic Chain 4 mm Station Bracelet in 18K gold features a rectangle emerald cut for sheer luminosity. Find out more about the collection here.