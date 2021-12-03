10 Best-Dressed Celebrities at British Fashion Council Gala 2021

By Nabila Alfariza
03 Dec 2021
Some of the most exciting and stylish looks from the year’s most fashionable event

This year’s Fashion Awards event saw its fair share of incredible winners and moving tributes. But no less exciting – and no less fashionable – was the award show’s prestigious red-carpet moments. Here are our top looks…

Gabrielle Union in Valentino couture and Messika Jewellery
Kris Jenner in Tommy Hilfiger
Jourdan Dunn in Andrea Brocca and Tiffany & Co. jewellery
Lady Amelia Windsor in Sabina Bilenko couture
Ella Balinska in Richard Quinn
Jenna Coleman in Dior
Demi Moore in Fendi
Kate Beckinsale in Sabina Bilenko couture and Boucheron jewellery
Leomie Anderson in Valentino
Maya Jama in Alexander McQueen

 

See more excitements from the Fashion Awards 2021 event through the video below:

