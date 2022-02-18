Best looks from the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022

Celebrating top names in the fashion world, the 2022 New York Fashion Week (NYFW) has brought in the best from the global industry.

The first segment of the bi-annual fashion show exhibited some of the biggest labels and designers who ruled the runway with their Fall/Winter collection.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the revered fashion extravaganza was held from 10 to 16 February, and the audience was up for some stunning looks and styles that are sure to dominate this year’s style statements. American couture and style business saw some classic revamps and new fashion trends were introduced.

From monochrome colour palettes to shimmering hues and natural tones, the 2022 NYFW truly captivated the viewers. The who’s who of the global fashion industry, including Brandon Maxwell, LaPointe and Christian Siriano, have put their best foot forward with their range of clothing collections.

Here are some of the best looks from the 2022 New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter

Brandon Maxwell

Ace American designer Brandon Maxwell took over the NYFW runway with his signature collection and how.

While the minimalistic designs were combined with pleats and different textures, whites, browns and blacks dominated the collection. The overall ensemble was all about being comfortable but also reflected the “hollow” he has felt since the passing of his grandmother who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in September 2021.

According to a Hollywood Reporter report, Maxwell said, “I’ve taken detours into different places the past few seasons, based on what I thought people wanted or someone else’s expectations, but a lot of what’s going on in the world right now forced me to be me, and who I am is someone who loves a structured, tailored, forever garment.”

He further said, “The story of this show was about the love of my grandparents.”

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashion Week Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashion Week Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/Instagram

Proenza Schouler

Deriving inspiration from Swiss artist Meret Oppenheim’s surrealist aesthetics, fashion label Proenza Schouler’s New York Fashion Week collection was all about adding volume to the garments.

Themed on experimentation and play, wrap dresses and coats that focused mainly on the waist became the dominant idea. The house’s designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez displayed various styles while treating the guests to some live string music by Queens-based musician Eartheater.

According to The New Indian Express, the designers said, “Construction is eliminated, letting the yarn itself do all the shaping.” Focusing on peplums, the outfits included fabric strips attached to the waists of dresses, tops, skirts and even oversized trench coats to add volume and layers.

Image credit: Proenza Schouler/ @proenzaschouler/ Instagram

Image credit: Proenza Schouler/ @proenzaschouler/ Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/ Instagram

LaPointe

American fashion designer Sally LaPointe’s collection was fun and quirky, keeping with the designer’s signature luxe styles. The vivid shades coupled with sleek ensembles and feather motifs created the sleek and evocative fashion statement.

During the collection preview, Sally LaPointe said, “It’s keeping along with the idea of a new skin and empowerment.”

The collection featured bold and bright styles, which are reminiscent of the highway motel signs and the open desert sky. Eye-catching elements included pressed leather hats, monochromatic satin outfits and marabou feather-adorned knits.

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Kuon

Japanese designer Shinichiro Ishibashi founded the label in 2016 after graduating from the prestigious Bunka Fashion College in Tokyo.

‘Kuon’ means ‘eternity’, and the brand looks at sustainable fashion while reviving traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Weaving the old styles with modern silhouettes and patterns, Kuon’s NYFW show was quite a treat to watch.

Ishibashi based the collection on the two meanings of the Japanese term ‘sen’ — ‘line’ and ‘link’. Using fashion as a means to connect people across the globe and drawing ideas from traditional art forms, the collection included sporty bomber jackets exhibiting sashiko and sakiori techniques, a knitwear capsule consisting of navy and off-white cardigans, crewnecks, dickies, scarves and beanies.

Long woollen coats in khaki and black with gold and blue detailing, sweatshirts, t-shirts and mixed media double-breasted suits with woollen trousers also comprised the runway looks that instantly reminded the audience of Kintsugi, the age-old practice of repairing ceramics with gold.

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Ulla Johnson

American designer Ulla Johnson showcased her collection on the runway at the New York Public Library.

Known for her printed dresses and tops, the Ulla Johnson label has grown big to incorporate various other styles. The show had a metallic undertone with bronze and gold outfits paired with leather bags, jewellery and other accessories.

According to Vogue, the designer said that sculptor Alma Allen’s installations around New York City served as an inspiration. In fact, some of the clothes had metal wires.

Voluminous dresses over wide-legged pants, floral prints, crochet, suede patchworks and space-dye hand knits made the show a stellar one.

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/ Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/ Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/ Instagram

Zankov

The woollen and knitwear line by designer Henry Zankov gained all the attention with his latest edition at the NYFW.

Highlighting Zankov’s signature geometric patterns and shapes, the collection included body-skimming tubular dresses, chunky zipper cardigans and sweaters which were a tad oversized for volume but not much to overwhelm you.

Speaking to Vogue, the designer said, “I’ve always been drawn so much to graphic patterns, especially the Russian constructivist aesthetic, and the Russian avant-garde art movement.”

Image credit: ZANKOV/ @zankov/ Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/@nyfw/ Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/@nyfw/ Instagram

Jason Wu

Taking cues from the retro fashion illustrations of the 1950s, designer Jason Wu had a different take on the fall collection for the New York Fashion Week.

The voluminous style of clothing from the era finds a touch of modern aesthetics in the Jason Wu collection. Puffer coats cut in waterproof moiré, midi-length skirts, ruffled dresses, large bow detailing on cocktail outfits, cigarette trousers paired with satin bustiers and more made up the ensembles for the show.

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/ Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/ Instagram

Image credit: NYFW/ @nyfw/ Instagram

11 Honoré

Celebrating womanhood and the joy of dressing up has been a motivation for the label’s design director Danielle Williams-Eke.

All about vibrant motifs and eye-catching detailing, the pieces reflect happiness in every way. Pant-suits, dresses, skirts and oversized coats made the line a whimsical yet practical choice for those returning to work after a pandemic-induced halt.

As an e-commerce site, 11 Honoré received maximum crowd engagement since their last year’s New York Fashion Week feature. Hence, keeping up the spirit, the collection will be made available immediately after they hit the runway.

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashion week/ Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashion week/ Instagram

Image credit: 11 Honore/ 11honore/ Instagram

Christian Siriano

With a star-studded front row, ace designer Christian Siriano showcased his fall collection at the New York Fashion Week.

Myriad shades of blue on various textures gave the show a kind of monochromatic look. Labelled “Victorian Matrix”, the outfits in the collection were voluminous with cutouts and featured a unique colour palette.

For instance, the final dress was a navy patent leather bodice and bolero with a coordinating tulle skirt. Other ensembles included a blue suit with a corseted waist, blazers with flared hems and a shiny leather midi-skirt suit. There were several denim looks as well, including a bubble-hemmed crop top/hoodie.

Image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Saint Sintra

The evolved and patterned tailoring in the new clothing line by Saint Sintra garnered a lot of attention at the New York Fashion Week.

The ensembles included a heavy orange mohair plaid, rich worsted calvary twills, luxurious tuxedo barathea and traditional English shetland tweeds.

One of the prominent pieces in the collection was a coat with an articulated sleeve resembling a knight’s armour. Other pieces included oxfords, poplins and stripes, keeping with the cropped silhouette and menswear finishings. Oversized bows and tulle skirts elevated the outfits on the runway.

Image credit: Saint Sintra/ @saintsintra/ Instagram

Image credit: Saint Sintra/ @saintsintra/ Instagram

Image credit: Saint Sintra/ @saintsintra/ Instagram

Michael Kors

Michael Kors is synonymous with high-profile guests, dazzling runways and all the pomp of a glamorous show. Although the 2022 NYFW show ticked all the boxes, it was an intimate affair as many streamed it on the designer’s website.

Singer Miguel performed covers of songs by Prince, and the outfits were worn by models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Emily Ratajkowski.

The designs were based on the theme of stepping out of homes after the screeching halt caused by the pandemic. The looks featured cut out sequined dresses, oversized faux fur coats, minidresses and much more.

The collection by the luxury brand featured styles and dresses for women to wear on dates and dance nights.

Image credit: Just Jared/ @justjared/ Instagram

Image credit: Just Jared/ @justjared/ Instagram

Image credit: Just Jared/ @justjared/ Instagram

Image credit: Just Jared/ @justjared/ Instagram

Bibhu Mohapatra

The fall collection by Bibhu Mohapatra for the 2022 NYFW was theatrical and vivid in every sense. Drawing inspiration from the two well-known opera heroine characters Salome and Elektra, the range bordered on the aggressive and excessive.

The patent leather bodycon dresses juxtaposed against the feminine embroidered outfits include the clothing collection. The show also unveiled a number of asymmetric dresses with mismatched shades and textures. For instance, Beverly Johnson wore a pleated gold lamé dress, which revealed a half blue velvet torso.

A champion of women’s rights and inclusivity, the designer’s entire cast comprised women of colour.

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Image credit: Fashion Week/ @fashionweek/ Instagram

Carolina Herrera

Luxury fashion house Carolina Herrera’s Wes Gordon has taken to the all-white runway of the 2022 New York Fashion Week with a line of evening dresses and outfits that upholds the brand’s elevated casual look.

Fitted pants with an overskirt, white casual shirt with balloon sleeves, floral separates, denim corset dresses and much more created the trademark theme of the brand.

Adding a pop of colour, the range also showcased a red hot bubble mini dress, bejewelled jumpsuits, dresses with bow motifs, a pink and red set, yellow evening gowns and overcoats. These playful as well as elegant outfits are sure to elevate any occasion.

Thigh-high boots, plunging necklines, high slits, dramatic overcoats and lace bows — all made the runway a classic reflection of Gordon’s ideas for the Carolina Herrera collection.

Image credit: CAROLINA HERRERA/ @carolinaherrera/ Instagram

Image credit: CAROLINA HERRERA/ @carolinaherrera/ Instagram

Image credit: CAROLINA HERRERA/ @carolinaherrera/ Instagram

Coach

Coach’s Stuart Vevers’s show unveiled looks and outfits that were all about Valentine’s Day and was an ode to falling in love and being real.

Rather than building an all-encompassing theme, the show was divided into small capsules which visited iconic Coach elements that clients have loved over the years. Ranging from shearlings and babydoll dresses, the collection was unified by the theme of whimsical or offbeat dressing.

Long upcycled leather jackets, plaids and playground prints, outfits featuring graffiti graphics, and corduroy skirts paired with flannel shirts tied at the waist gave the whole collection a rustic look. However, the crochet babydoll dresses deviated from this entire segment and ushered in the idea of love and being quaint.

Image credit: Coach/ @coach/ Instagram

Image credit: Coach/ @coach/ Instagram

Image credit: Coach/ @coach/ Instagram

Tory Burch

Taking everyday outfits worn by women and blending them with various elements of impeccable styling has been the theme of Tory Burch’s range of clothing on the 2022 NYFW runway.

What looked like a rain-drenched street reflecting the red neon sign of the New York Hotel, the runway showcased tech-knit jackets, high-waisted pants, skirts and bold statement belts.

Ditching the trodden paths of cocktail and evening dresses, the show had a range of turtlenecks, trench coats, embellished t-shirts and much more. While one model sported a T-shirt worn over a jersey turtleneck and paired with Lurex-shot full skirts, another ensemble showcased embroidered bustiers coupled with cotton-linen shantung baggy pants. Geometric prints and layering dominated the entire range.

Exuding confidence and a New York vibe, the range covered day and night looks seamlessly.

Image credit: Tory Burch/ @toryburch/ Instagram



Image credit: Tory Burch/ @toryburch/ Instagram

(Main and feature image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP)

This story first appeared in Prestige Online – Singapore