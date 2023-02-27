6 Hero Items to Look Glam This Season

Nothing beats gold elements to make you look glamorous when it comes to a party. From shoes, clutch to beauty potion, we help you curate things that have gold accents in it.

What is your go-to item to look good at the party? A perfect pair of stilettos, nice jewellery, or 10-step beauty rituals to help you look glowing? Whatever your choice is, it’s always nice to infuse gold accents into your look. From Louboutin’s Strass heels to Sisley Supremya, here come the party potions for the unforgettable bash.

THE GILDED GLAMOUR

Christian Louboutin’s playful endeavour has always been appealing, either to be worn or just to show off on the shoe rack. The Lipstrass Pumps are no exception as the maison gives them a festive makeover with 700 hand-applied crystals and a contrasting gold laminato lining at the back – truly embodying a combination of classic with an unexpected surprise.

SPARKLING SEASON

Valentino opens the year with a party note pinned on their mood board, sparking the undiminished spirit of joy as the Locò shoulder bag with 3D effect embroidery covers up the emerald-hued nappa leather. Time to treasure the famous V logo, starting now.

UNDER THE GOLDEN SUN

There is no better time to look enchantingly powerful than going out in the golden hour. You will look effortlessly stylish as you enjoy the moment with the latest Gucci eyewear inspired by a mix of retro and modern silhouettes. Case in point: the squared-frame chained glasses in gold hue. Available at Optik Seis.

ALLURING CURVES

Bulgari just recently launched the new iconic Serpenti Tubogas Infinity, a bracelet watch which resembles a coiling serpent and is actually a remake of its predecessor’s models. There are two initial versions for the edition, single and double twirl; each is attractively adorned with round brilliant-cut diamonds in 18K rose gold set.

SUPREME TOUCH

The Sisley Supremya At Night acts as a saviour when a good night’s sleep isn’t enough to reenergize the skin. Working through the night to revitalize the skin, what you’ll get is a firmer, smoother, more radiant appearance the next morning. Thanks to its amazing pro-vitamin B5, red vine, and sophora japonica extract that jointly moisturize, stimulate, and activate skin regeneration.

ART FLAIR

A rectangular-shaped clutch with circular detail poised to turn heads. Meet Harlow, Cult Gaia’s latest approach on design that is second to none in the collection. Created from a gold lamé encased in acrylic, this bag screams a sense of art chic to its carrier. Available at MASARI.