’90s Splash on The Gallery Departement II X Lanvin collection

The world of fashion has just witnessed the reunion of French luxury house Lanvin and Los Angeles-based brand Gallery Dept.

Embracing a distinct urban style, the Gallery Departement II X Lanvin collection fuses ’90s skate aesthetics with Parisian je ne sais quoi. Designer Josué Thomas used his signature paint-drip technique on some of Lanvin’s essential pieces, giving a unique, personalized twist on the designs featured in the collection. The Arpège Chelsea boots are embellished with colourful splatter, so are the house’s iconic Curb trainers. Bold colour splashes also emblazon navy suits with matching trousers, as well as black jumpers and 3D-embroidered cap with dual branding. The In & Out tote bag is another standout in the collection. Built on white calfskin leather, the bag features a “LANVIN” inscription drenched in colours on one side and printed “DÉPT de la GALERIE” on the other side.