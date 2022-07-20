A Breathtaking Comeback from Winona Ryder on Marc Jacobs’ Latest Campaign

Stranger Things star Winona Ryder starred in the latest campaign of American fashion house Marc Jacobs.

Previously fronting the maison’s autumn 2015 campaign, the 2017 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards winner returns to showcase the J Marc bag, an attractive creation that could easily be the definite it bag of the year. The studio portraits for the campaign were captured by Harley Weir, while Emma Wyman was in charge of styling. In one particularly iconic image, Ryder is seen sporting a faux-fur trimmed black coat and a J Marc fully printed with the label’s monogram. Another photograph shows Ryder rocking a black ensemble, with a lime green J Marc and mustard platform shoes for extra pops of colour. The J Marc bag comes in several iterations, including black and orange.