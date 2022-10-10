facebook

A lighthearted take on autumn in Hermès' latest scarf collection

By Abdurrahman Karim
10 Oct 2022
A lighthearted take on autumn in Hermès’ latest scarf collection
A lighthearted take on autumn in Hermès’ latest scarf collection

Revisiting the theme of its spring campaign earlier this year, French luxury maison Hermès presented its Autumn/Winter 2022 collection with a new campaign starring models Mika Schneider and Lara Mullen.

A secret rooftop garden at the celebrated 24 Faubourg Boutique served as the set for the photoshoot. The campaign images, shot by Arnaud Lajeunie, illustrate a light-hearted autumn day spent their day under the sun, as Schneider and Mullen showcase the collection’s key pieces. In one image, Schneider strikes a relaxed pose while wearing a printed scarf, accompanied by a blue butterfly. Another photo shows Schneider and a bunny lying on the grass, enjoying the day. Meanwhile, Mullen dons a pleated skirt and black striped top, sitting on a picnic blanket and surrounded by more fluffy friends. Charlotte Collet styled the models, while Laurent Philippon and Karim Rahman were in charge of hair styling and make-up, respectively. 

 

Learn more about Hermès’ Autumn/Winter 2022 Collection through the video below:

