A Magical Vision from the Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti Capsule Collection

For Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2021 collection, Nicolas Ghesquière explores the creative wealth of the Fornasetti atelier.

From the 13,000-piece Fornasetti archive in Milan, Ghesquière magically intertwines Fornasetti’s exquisitely illustrated world with his strikingly contemporary design. Highlights from the Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti capsule collection include velvet dresses, shiny printed jersey tops, and a captivating version of the Cannes bag in transformed leather, beautifully embellished with a Fornasetti black-and-white architectural drawing and reminiscent of the Renaissance-era Baptistery in Florence. There’s also a reworked Petite Malle that seems to have been inflated and covered with a dome printed metallic leather, creating a striking optical illusion. In all its facets, the Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti collaboration embodies the two houses’ shared sense of experimental traditionalism: an effective blend of Louis Vuitton’s forward-looking creativity and craft and Fornasetti’s magical and visionary depiction of the world.

Learn more about Louis Vuitton x Fornasetti capsule collection through the video below: