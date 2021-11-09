A New Christian Louboutin Pop-up Store at Plaza Indonesia

Christian Louboutin opens a new pop-up store at Plaza Indonesia, at the Thamrin Lobby on the first floor. The 90 square metre boutique presents both men and women collections.

Conceived as an immersive experience suffused with red, the space is designed as an infinity room emerging the square area with a high visual impact. As a direct invitation into Christian Louboutin’s universe, red metal pipes are crisscrossing the iconic red carpet all over the place while hypnotic screens showcase. Dear to the designer, the screens recreate an interactive and playful atmosphere following a cycle of videos featuring latest styles from the spring/summer 2022 collection. Exclusive styles of shoes, leather goods and accessories for men and women are displayed on metal red shelves bringing a very contemporary and state-of-the-art ambiance to the whole space.

The exclusive Oiseaux du Paradis capsule launched in the store is inspired by Christian Louboutin’s early years at the legendary Folies Bergères in Paris and paying tribute to the exotic allure of its dancers. Extravagant, ultra-feminine, and oh so luxurious, there are only 108 pairs worldwide of this spectacular style in existence making it one of the Maison’s most precious yet.

Based on a reworked version of the iconic Double L sandal, each shoe is layered with hand-applied plumes to create a delicate fan of feathers that quivers and comes to life with every movement. Finished off with hand-applied strass and golden fleur de lys representing a bird’s beak, the capsule is available in four head-turning colourways designed to adorn the wearer’s foot and steal the spotlight.