A Night to Remember: Best Dressed Ladies at the 93rd Academy Awards

By Nadia Sheren
26 Apr 2021
Stars dazzled in iconic dresses and scintillating jewellery pieces, making it a the most memorable night

After being postponed for two months, the 93rd Academy Awards became an even more anticipated event this year. Due to social distancing regulations, the Oscars was held at two places, the Union Station and its home, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The smaller crowd at this year’s Oscars included Oscar Nominees, hosts and a few guests, which was quite simply humbling. Though it was a private and virtual event, designers and celebrities still managed to take our breath away. We have celebs from Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya flaunting exceptionally beautiful dresses on the red carpet last night. In addition to Regina King’s stunning baby blue custom Louis Vuitton and Carrie Mulligan’s gleaming, head-turning golden Valentino dress, here’s a round-up of the night’s most outstanding and jaw-dropping dresses.

Reese Witherspoon in a Dior Red Silk Georgette asymmetrical dress
Vanessa Kirby Pale Rose Pink strapless column gown with box pleat dramatic train
Zendaya in Valentino haute couture dress especially designed for her by Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli
Celeste in custom Gucci A-line gown with sequins and embroidered long sleeve
Amanda Seyfried in a Red Giorgio Armani Prive dress and Forevermark jewelry
Margot Robbie in a Chanel Haute Couture dress and fine jewellery
Halle Berry in Dolce and Gabbana dress
Regina King in a custom Louis Vuitton dress and Forevermark jewellery
Carey Mulligan in Valentino haute couture dress
Glen Close in a blue custom Giorgio Armani Prive dress

 

