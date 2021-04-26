A Night to Remember: Best Dressed Ladies at the 93rd Academy Awards

Stars dazzled in iconic dresses and scintillating jewellery pieces, making it a the most memorable night

After being postponed for two months, the 93rd Academy Awards became an even more anticipated event this year. Due to social distancing regulations, the Oscars was held at two places, the Union Station and its home, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The smaller crowd at this year’s Oscars included Oscar Nominees, hosts and a few guests, which was quite simply humbling. Though it was a private and virtual event, designers and celebrities still managed to take our breath away. We have celebs from Amanda Seyfried to Zendaya flaunting exceptionally beautiful dresses on the red carpet last night. In addition to Regina King’s stunning baby blue custom Louis Vuitton and Carrie Mulligan’s gleaming, head-turning golden Valentino dress, here’s a round-up of the night’s most outstanding and jaw-dropping dresses.