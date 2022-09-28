A Nod to Minimalism on Proenza Schouler White Label’s pre-autumn collection

New York-based fashion label Proenza Schouler White Label unveiled its latest pre-autumn collection that focuses on minimalism.

Excellent tailoring fuses with modern downtown cool, resulting in a timelessly sophisticated aesthetic. The collection is informed by modern modifications of classic pieces such as dresses, trousers, and tops, further updated with futuristic elements. Drawstring blouses and midi dresses, asymmetrical leather tops, and sleeveless dresses are clad in solid colours, giving a “no-frills” attitude while still looking effortlessly chic. Elsewhere in the collection, texture and pattern bring new flavours, as seen in a plaid puffy-sleeve top and a pleated tank dress. The label also presented a series of bags, including the Mercher leather totes and Morris coated canvas tote bags, which now come in larger sizes. Proenza Schouler White Label is available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.