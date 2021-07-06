A Sense of Ease and Comfort from Tory Burch’s Summer/ Pre-Fall 2021 Collection

Tory Burch’s summer/pre-fall 2021 offering is about the allure of simplicity and dressing with imagination and confidence, filtered through the lens of classic American sportswear.

For this summer/pre-fall 2021 collection, Tory Burch presents relaxed silhouettes in the form of elongated shapes, new suiting, and volume juxtaposed with clean lines. The brand also pulls from classic ’70s sportswear and focuses on ease and comfort.

Furthermore, there are big florals rendered in either applique irises or a bold brown-and-white print, along with gingham and a whimsical fruit basket that feels perfect for summer, while cotton patchworks add texture and lightness. The collection continues to explore homespun craftsmanship and a sense of ease.

