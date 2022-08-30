Alexander McQueen’s Pre-Autumn 2022 collection looks as sharp as ever

The Pre-Autumn 2022 collection from British luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen is a game of sharp tailoring. Delivering couture sensibility, it demonstrates the maison’s sartorial savoir-faire.

The collection is dominated by a slim-waist silhouette and a mainly dark colours while still allowing some lighter shades and patterns. Corsets also make a bold appearance in the collection. Sumi painting-style black and white patterns emblazon a series of dresses, giving an artistic touch to the creations. Following the launch of the collection, the house joined forces with twelve international artists on a unique project called “Process.” The talents selected a look from the house’s Pre-Autumn 2022 collection and translated them into works of art, which were displayed alongside the respective looks in a temporary exhibition at the house’s Old Bond Street store.