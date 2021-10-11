A Style Worth Spying On: MKC X 007 Capsule Collection

The new Michael Kors Collection x 007 capsule blends immaculate craftsmanship, utilitarian functionality, and unyielding class – one that is sure to be worth spying on.

With the new James Bond movie making waves around the globe, Michael Kors had managed to design a capsule collection that seamlessly blends into the film. Designed to celebrate the 25th Bond film, audience and connoisseurs alike can spot the pieces being worn by none other than Miss Moneypenny herself, played by renowned actress, Naomie Harris.

With Harris’ character being one of the most iconic and pivotal recurring roles in the franchise, it seems only fitting that her character would be carrying the Bond Bancroft Satchel on her person at all times. A versatile piece both in its silhouette and construction, the piece is crafted from smooth calf leather which features a polished “MKC x 007” plaque found in the interior lining.

There are three very distinct, very iconic pieces within the collection along with the aforementioned Bond Bandcroft Satchel; the Bond Calf Leather Carravall and the Bond Canvas & Leather Duffel, each finished with an MKC x 007 leather luggage tag – truly the perfect accompaniment for those overnight stays and weekends alike.

When initially glancing at the pieces, viewers are sure to be reminded of the energy, glamour, and sophistication that made the film franchise so beloved in the first place, with these pieces being the perfect accoutrements to complete the characters that you see on the silver screen. Truly a style worth spying on.