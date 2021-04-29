Our brands
A touch of the Renaissance in Max Mara’s SS21 collection

By Anindya Devy
29 Apr 2021
Sleek and clean, the collection is also contemporary with a utilitarian side to it

Max Mara’s modern alchemy captivates with rebirth, renewal and reconstruction as the inspirations for its spring/summer 2021 collection. Creative director Ian Griffiths drew parallels between 15th century Italian renaissance and current times with a sleek and clean collection. The new silhouettes range from short and snappy to long and voluminous. Wide sleeves were slashed in coats, trenches and even striped shirts for a graphic effect.

Richly gathered necklines are scooped or run straight across, like a cinquecentesco portrait. Griffiths also injected a utilitarian spin into the collection through parka with big pockets, bomber jackets and laser-cut raincoats, while roomy, jersey pants with drawstrings offered a luxurious answer to jogging suits for working from home. The collection features a muted palette such as ochre, umber, sienna, lamp black and white with smudges of subtle tones, like the powdery pastels of an Umbrian affresco.

