Adventurous Must-Haves from Michael Kors’ Spring 2022 Collection

Michael Kors offers a sneak peek at the jet set lifestyle and luxurious adventures through its spring 2022 collection.

The campaign for the season, featuring the latest collections from MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Men, also marks the launch of the Karlie Bag collection, starring the house’s muse, American model Bella Hadid. Alongside Hadid, Nikki McGuire, Alton Mason, Neels Visser, Cindy Bruna, and Lori Harvey have also made appearances in the campaign’s video feature. Directed by Lachlan Bailey, the short film is set in Caribbean Island of St. Barts, dubbed the jet setters’ playground. Casual glamour is the theme for MICHAEL Michael Kors spring 2022 collection, as it plays with gold and silver elements implemented in pieces like knit sweaters, bucket hats, and boiler suits. As for Michael Kors Mens, the collection comprises an array of casual pieces, sleek sunglasses, and travel-ready backpacks, all evoking the spirit of adventure.

Learn more about Michael Kors’ Spring 2022 campaign through the video below: