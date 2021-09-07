Style

Alessandro Sartori Breaks the Boundaries on Z Zegna’s Fall/ Winter 2021 Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
07 Sep 2021
For the fall/winter 2021 season, Z Zegna Artistic Director Alessandro Sartori breaks the boundaries between practical technicality, sophisticated leisurewear and romantic elegance.

Menswear staples are reinvented and repurposed to meet the new needs of today’s world. Cardigans show elongated silhouettes wrapping around the body while oversized outerwear pieces reveal boxy and cropped cuts. A new cardigan shoulder jacket featuring a boxy fit is paired with soft pleated pants as a new suiting proposal. Shirts are re-dimensioned into over-shirts and over-jacket coats. For the new collection 75 percent of the materials are recycled as Z Zegna combines ethics and aesthetics in high-end recycled cashmere sweaters with donegal or mouline effects. The colour palette of the new collection includes solids like white, different shades of browns and blacks to bold prints.

 

Learn more about Z Zegna’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection through the video below:

