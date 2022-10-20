An Euphoric Study on Miu Miu’s Autumn/Winter 2022 Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski was appointed the face of Italian fashion house Miu Miu’s latest campaign for the autumn/winter 2022 season. Dubbed “Character Studym” the campaign also stars Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, British actor Emma Corrin, Jade Rabarivelo, and Demi Singleton.

Under the creative direction of Lina Kutsovskaya, the quintet posed in front of a minimal background while showcasing the highlights of the collection. Ratajkowski is seen rocking an ensemble consisting of an oversized coat, a sweater, and leather shorts in one image, while Singleton charms in matching top and bottom reminiscent of a tennis outfit. Sweeney is seen sporting a long black coat which gives nod to the cooler season. Meanwhile, Corrin and Rabarivelo pose on a barless motorbike. Tyrone Lebon was in charge of photography, while Lotta Volkova styled the quintet.