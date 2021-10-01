Axton Salim Collaborates with JKT Creative and One Fine Sky to Release a Limited Edition Batik Collection

Celebrating National Batik Day 2021, Axton Salim designed the Batik Awan Harapan motif, in a collaboration with a group of batik artists called Ibu Rusun developed by JKT Creative, and One Fine Sky, a local label with a social mission of the prosperity for children education.

The motif Batik Awan Harapan is said to be a symbol of hope and happiness that will come after the hard times of today. The collaboration is an invitation to keep on fighting, to help one another, inspired by the batik artists of the Ibu Rusun collective who have worked on this collection together amid various challenges. A portion of the profits from each sale of the Batik Awan Harapan shirt will be donated to help the development of Ibu Rusun by JKT Creative through a batik training programs, as well as a set of school uniforms and Internet data package for #AnakRusun through One Fine Sky.

“This collaboration is actually a reminder, that we can persevere through any situation as long as we keep moving together and help one another, just like the batik artists who have inherited this culture from our ancestors,” Axton Salim states. “There is hope.”

The spirit of hope and cooperation is translated through the motif of Batik Awan Harapan, which was inspired by a classic Megamendung batik motif from Cirebon, West Java, which is a traditional a symbol that there is always hope as long as we work together and help one another.

This limited edition collection has been available from September 29 at One Fine Sky or by contacting +62 8111 929 109.