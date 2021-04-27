Bag to Basics: Trending bags of the season

As summer starts in earnest, it’s time to get a new handbag to match your seasonal outfits. Here are some of our top picks…

Lanvin

The Lanvin Swan Bucket bag features the mansion’s signature clasp, Made from shiny calfskin leather, the bucket bag is reinterpreted this season with the sculptural cat handle that is inspired by decorator Armand-Albert Rateau.

Louis Vuitton

Meet Rendez-Vous, Louis Vuitton’s highly distinguished new bag for the season. This neo-classic bag combines new edgy signatures with subtle details that recall the house’s legacy in trunks, giving it a unique bourgeois allure. It has beautiful leather on the outside and the softness of a Monogram-embroidered jacquard on the inside. The engraved chain adds a stylish accent and can be removed to offer an array of carry options: crossbody, over the shoulder, held in the hand or even next to your heart like a talisman, as suggested in the latest runway show. The Rendez-Vous is offered in three colors: black, tomette, camel and in a black Monogram metal version.

Chanel

A veritable Chanel icon, instantly recognizable, the 11.12 bag bears within it both the history of the house and the avant-gardist vision of Gabrielle Chanel. Every detail of its allure reflects its heritage. Cleverly designed and as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside, the 11.12, like the 2.55, bears all the attributes of a bag created by a couturière. Its conception – a bag in a bag worked according to the piqué retourné (“stitch and turn”) technique and held in place with points de bride stitches – indeed evokes that of ready-to-Wear feel, as do its seven functional pockets. The “diamond” quilting topstitched with the point droit de couturière that covers the body of the bag in inspired by the worlds of horses, so dear to Gabrielle Chanel, while its adjustable metal chain induces a liberating gesture for the body, just like the clothing designed by the designer. Universal and yet intimate, designed for every woman, it is passed on as a precious and personal heritage.

Coach

Coach introduced the Pillow Tabby bag, a fresh new look for Coach’s beloved shoulder bag named after its luxurious, pillow-like silhouette. Made from soft Napa leather, the Pillow Tabby has a soft, squeezable exterior while retaining the same features and details as the rectangular Tabby shoulder bag with the iconic “C” logo on the front. The versatile and eclectic shape of the bag makes it easy to style for various occasions and its two detachable straps makes it easy to carry by hand, as a short shoulder bag or as a crossbody bag. The Pillow Tabby bag comes in one size only for now and available in four colours.

Wicker Wings

British handbag brand Wicker Wings is on a mission to keep the handwoven wicker art alive through modern designs and give wicker the new lease of life it deserves. This season, Wicker Wings brings silhouettes inspired by iconic Chinese shapes such as Chinese fans and traditional Chinese architecture fused with a contemporary mix of core styles that have never been seen in wicker handbags before. Wicker Wings are pioneering the new generation of wicker handbags through centuries-old craftsmanship using the highest quality, ethically-sourced natural rattan, combined with the finest Italian vegetable-tanned leather. Wicker Wings is available at Masari.

Berluti

Berluti presents a selection of emblematic Venezia leather accessories in Utopia Blue. Designed by Kris Van Assche, these accessories are both functional as well as statement-worthy and completed with Berluti’s trademark finishing. Originally created in 2019 to restore the upholstery of Pierre Jenneret’s furniture pieces, the colour is hand-applied to the Venezia leather and enhances every piece with a unique depth of colour.