Baha Gia Unveiled Its First Collection ‘Di Ranah Minang’

It invites women to look and feel good, carrying happiness and freedom through excellent workmanship.

Dubbed Di Ranah Minang, the debut collection is inspired by West Sumatra and its charming culture, further characterised by easy and voluminous silhouettes, as well as vibrant colours and timeless bohemian prints. West Sumatran architecture, flora, fauna, and even cuisine play a pivotal role in the collection, translated into chic patterns that adorn the pieces. For one, a fun motif of chili peppers emblazons a range of dresses offered in beautiful shades of blue or green. Little farmers sowing rice seedlings find their way to the Kalila dress and Mayla kaftan dress, appearing alongside floral details. Elsewhere in the collection, the magnificence of the Kuau Raja bird is transformed into a motif embellishing other pieces in the collection. Baha Gia is available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.