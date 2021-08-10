Bally Expands its Digital Presence with an Omnichannel E-commerce for Indonesia

Swiss luxury fashion house Bally continues its digital growth with the launch of a fully localized omni-digital flagship for Indonesia, in collaboration with Luxuri Group.

The iconic bags, shoes and accessories from Bally are currently available in Indonesia through a network of three stores, namely at Plaza Indonesia and Plaza Senayan in Jakarta, and at Ciputra World Surabaya in Surabaya. Now, a new website has been launched for the Indonesian market that merges the best of online and offline shopping for a truly omni-channel customer experience.

The Indonesian market has played a key role in Bally’s international development. The latest launch in Bally’s digital strategy integrates a globally recognised shopping interface for the first time in this region. The debut of Bally.co.id underlines the brand’s continued commitment to providing customers with a best-in-class digital experience, translating Bally’s unique heritage of leather craftsmanship with a decidedly contemporary aesthetic. Omnichannel services are optimized through integrated e-commerce, CRM, digital marketing and social media activities to drive engagement and ensure a seamless customer experience.

“Bally.co.id pioneers our global digital e-franchise strategy in Indonesia,” says Bally CEO Nicolas Girotto. “The new site supports Bally’s customer-centric strategy, enabling us to deepen the dialogue with our local customer and offer best-in-class omnichannel services through an integrated online/offline experience.”

Managed by Luxuri Group, the platform, which is available in English, offers a bespoke and localized customer journey from order through to delivery, with a full range of payment methods as well as the opportunity for customers to collect and return online orders in store. Optimized for mobile users and offering a fully localized e-commerce experience, with all prices in IDR and stock inventory backed by a nationwide store fulfillment program allowing customers throughout the country full access at any time. Tablets in store also enable sales consultants to offer any product anywhere in Indonesia and have this conveniently shipped to a chosen address with free, next day delivery.

The CEO of Luxuri Group, Brian Sutanto states: “This new platform serves direct access to Bally across Indonesia for our existing and future customers, presenting a best-in-class digital experience that brings the brand’s unique Swiss craftsmanship and design to this growing market with a fully localized shopping interface.”