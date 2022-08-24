facebook

By Nabila Alfariza
24 Aug 2022
Style
Be the Muse with Alice McCall’s latest capsule collection

Through the Her Muse collection, Alice McCall explores the idea of allowing anyone to become a style muse.

A must-have capsule for this season, the collection is rendered in a creamy off-white colour, providing a clean, solid base for stitching details reminiscent of ones commonly found on denim pieces. Besides jeans-style stitching, buttons also play an important role, serving as both functional and decorative elements. The collection comprises six pieces and features a relaxed fit jumpsuit with a striking silhouette. The Her Muse Mini Dress is another highlight and pairs adorably well with with sunglasses and slides. Also in the collection are flare jeans trousers, a jacket, as well as a statement ensemble of the Her Muse Top and Mini Skirt. Available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.

