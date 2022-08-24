Be the Muse with Alice McCall’s latest capsule collection

Through the Her Muse collection, Alice McCall explores the idea of allowing anyone to become a style muse.

A must-have capsule for this season, the collection is rendered in a creamy off-white colour, providing a clean, solid base for stitching details reminiscent of ones commonly found on denim pieces. Besides jeans-style stitching, buttons also play an important role, serving as both functional and decorative elements. The collection comprises six pieces and features a relaxed fit jumpsuit with a striking silhouette. The Her Muse Mini Dress is another highlight and pairs adorably well with with sunglasses and slides. Also in the collection are flare jeans trousers, a jacket, as well as a statement ensemble of the Her Muse Top and Mini Skirt. Available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.