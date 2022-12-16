Beautiful in White with MASSHIRO&Co. and Rama Dauhan’s Collaborative Collection

Indonesian label MASSHIRO&Co. teamed up with Rama Dauhan for a collaborative collection that evokes calmness and elegance in simplicity.

It is informed by the use of a single colour throughout the collection, where white reigns while still leaving some room for enchanting noir touches. Despite the absence of other shades and patterns, pieces in the collection are upgraded with elements such as pleats, exaggerated sleeves, and Rama Dauhan’s emblematic floral embroidery. The collection is home to a range of essential pieces, including unisex shirts, bibs, and T-shirts. Tailored blazers and trousers with bold cuts can be paired to achieve more formal looks, while shorts and loose-fitting shirtdresses are perfect for a casual ensemble. Accessory pieces such as belts and waist pack also make their way to the collection. Available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.