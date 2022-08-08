Beauty Blooms on Christin Wu’s Efflorescence Collection

Christin Wu brings floral beauty through its Efflorescence collection. Chic and effortlessly elegant, the collection is mainly informed by water pearls forming a flower that embellishes all the pieces.

Among the key highlights is the Nina shoes, serving as a meeting point between modern and classic aesthetics. Crafted using Italian leather, the piece features straps and comes in three colourways. For a strapless option, the Nala shoes embody elegance in simplicity and are also available in three iterations. The collection includes the Neira shoes, as well, which present a perfect choice for the modern-day Cinderella. A redefined version of the house’s classic silhouette, the Neira sees its straps further adorned with water pearl arrangements. Available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.