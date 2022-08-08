Beauty Blooms on Christin Wu’s Efflorescence Collection

facebook

By Abdurrahman Karim
08 Aug 2022
Christin Wu brings floral beauty through its Efflorescence collection. Chic and effortlessly elegant, the collection is mainly informed by water pearls forming a flower that embellishes all the pieces.

Among the key highlights is the Nina shoes, serving as a meeting point between modern and classic aesthetics. Crafted using Italian leather, the piece features straps and comes in three colourways. For a strapless option, the Nala shoes embody elegance in simplicity and are also available in three iterations. The collection includes the Neira shoes, as well, which present a perfect choice for the modern-day Cinderella. A redefined version of the house’s classic silhouette, the Neira sees its straps further adorned with water pearl arrangements. Available at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.

Abdurrahman Karim
Fashion
