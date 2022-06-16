Bella Hadid Stars in Swarovski’s 2022 Brand Campaign

American supermodel Bella Hadid was appointed the face of Swarovski’s 2022 brand campaign. This year, the jeweller embraces joyful glamour and self-expression through a crystal-powered exploration.

The studio images for the campaign were captured by duo Mert and Marcus under the direction of Giovanna Engelbert, the house’s creative director. The campaign portraits are also framed by an octagonal shape – a nod to the jeweller’s packaging. Hadid poses in six different styles and colours, representing six different personalities. For the blue boho-chic style, for one, Hadid wears an all-blue ensemble featuring matching denim bottom and crop-tops, paired with dashing crystal accessories in similar shades. Hadid also rocks ’90s space buns in a candy pink photograph, complemented with pink dungarees and accessory pieces.