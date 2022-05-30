Enter the office in style with these stylish tote bags

Are you going back to work in the office? Then gear up well and get yourself one of these incredible tote bags to enter the office in style.
Almost everyone is aware of the fact that the days when we used to feel cosy at our desks at home, donning loose pyjamas, are coming to an end! As work-from-office is making a comeback, most office-goers must be hunting down their old work outfits and formals from the back of their closets. Many of you might also be looking up new work outfits. Along with the right work attire, you also need a trusted bag to have all your essentials in place. This is where a tote bag comes in handy.
When you’re shopping for the best tote bags to carry to work, make sure it’s versatile. You should be able to use your work bag for other purposes like travelling, casual outings, family events and so on. Just because you’re buying a tote for work doesn’t mean it can’t look glamorous and trendy. A tote with a textured design would look great with formals. Besides, you can carry a designer tote to a party as well as a casual brunch with your girls too.
A few things to consider while looking for a work tote are size, durability and comfort. Check if the bag has enough space for a laptop or work documents. Always go for long-lasting materials like leather, canvas or cotton. Leather and blended canvas are relatively waterproof and can be of great help during bad weather.
Lastly, whatever you wear or carry, should make you feel comfortable as much as they look classy. A lightweight tote with sturdy straps ensures that you have a safe and comfortable commute to your workplace.
Best tote bags to add to your shopping cart
Formal or casual, there’s a tote bag to go with every look of yours. Listed below are some of the most stylish yet functional totes for you to carry to work.
Going out shopping, stepping out for a brunch with your girls or jostling through to get to your workplace? Well, whatever the situation, Willow from Coach has got you covered. This carry-it-all tote has ample space for all your daily essentials — even a 13” laptop! Layered in polished pebble leather, the tote comes with a centre zip compartment, two open pockets and shoulder straps with a longer drop to easily fit over jackets or coats.
Image credit: Courtesy Coach
Meet the minimalist Traveler Canvas Tote by Marc Jacobs. It can hold clothing, accessories, makeup products and more. Besides, it’s easy to carry around. The top zip closure keeps your belongings secure while the interior pocket can hold cash, keys and cards. The next time you decide to take a weekend trip, don’t forget this travel companion.
Image credit: Courtesy Marc Jacobs
Micheal Kors is undoubtedly one of the best when it comes to handbags. Check out this solid black tote bag with its signature brand logo charm, attached to the front along with a sizeable external pocket. The roomy interior can hold essentials with ease and the medium size makes it portable.
Image credit: Courtesy Tata Cliq
Looking for a business partner? You’ve got one here! The Sheryl Business Tote from Tumi will not only assist you but also make you look good! It comprises three spacious compartments for you to carry important documents as well as your laptop. Made from nylon, the bag is also moderately waterproof, keeping you covered during rainy weather. While you work so hard, why compromise on style?
Image credit: Courtesy Tumi Sheryl
Crafted using recycled polyester, this solid brown Jacqueline tote by Fossil looks quite classy. The best part is its removable interior. As it is detachable, it can be cleaned easily. It even has a water bottle holder. With one zipper pocket and 2 side compartments, this can be your perfect travel buddy and a resourceful assistant on any business trip.
Image credit: Courtesy Fossil
Stand out in the crowd and charm your way into the world with this simple yet elegant tote bag from DNKY. The structured pattern across its body gives a classy look and is sure to get you compliments. The interior is roomy enough to hold everything from a wallet to your sunscreen.
Image credit: Courtesy Myntra
This classic, black medium tote crafted by Armani is high on style as well as space. It comes in a toned-down shade with the brand’s metallic logo charm dangling on the front. The tote is versatile and you can carry it to the gym, work or for a shopping day out.
Image credit: Courtesy Armani Exchange
Kate Spade has leveraged a unique design to create its new tote bag. As the name suggests, the bag has cleverly cinched knots on its sides, which adds a chic touch to its overall look. Wait, there’s more! It also has a snap-tab slip pocket to keep your keys, phone and cash safe. The main compartment is large enough to carry a 13” laptop.
Image credit: Courtesy Kate Spade
One look at the Staud Shoko Colorblock Tote and you know it’s super classy. You may check different variations of colour blocks and pick the contrast of your choice. Made from high-quality leather, the product is surely long-lasting. The bag comes with two inner pockets where you can safely put cash, cards, your keys and any other important stuff.
Image credit: Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue
This solid black tote crafted by Acne Studios won’t ditch you during bad weather, owing to its leather coating. The bag comes with a dust bag, making it convenient for you to clean it anywhere. It has leather zip pockets inside where you can securely keep your essentials. The twin handles are pretty strong to carry a heavily packed bag.
Image credit: Courtesy Selfridges & Co
Say hello to the Ella Patent Nylon Tote from Tory Burch. This tote is made from durable recycled nylon, which makes it sustainable and classy. You may carry it on a weekend getaway or even for a work trip as it’s roomy enough to hold a 15” laptop. What more can you ask of a tote?
Image credit: Courtesy Tory Burch
Frequently Asked Question (FAQs)
Answer: Tote bags are mid to large-sized bags with two parallel handles attached on the inside. You can unfasten a tote at the top and it is usually bigger than regular handbags. Tote bags are crafted using a wide variety of fabrics such as cotton, jute, canvas and even leather. These bags are available in a melange of colours and designs. Elegant tote bags with personalised artwork are currently in trend.
Answer: Tote bags are the ones that can open much wider than a typical shoulder bag. You may carry the bag in the crook of your arm, on your shoulder or both. Nowadays, tote bags come with adjustable straps so you can modify the length of the handles as per your preference.
Answer: If you really want to buy a tote bag for long-term use, there are a few things you must consider. First, check the material of the fabric. Cotton, jute and leather can go for a long test in terms of quality. Next comes your style. If you want a tote bag for regular use, pick a darker shade as it’ll be prone to accidental food spills or occasional scratches. Otherwise, you can pick a more elegant solid colour like beige, navy or caramel brown. Thirdly, you need to consider your budget as a durable, branded tote can cost you quite the sum. If you think of it as a long-term investment though, it’s totally worth it!
Answer: Although deemed a feminine product, tote bags can be used by anyone. It’s not common but men are seen carrying tote bags for shopping or on a beach getaway too. Totes are a useful accessory if you understand their fashion value and functionality.
Answer: Tote bags are widely available online on various shopping websites like Myntra, Tata Cliq, Amazon, Ajio, Zouk, Indiaweaves, DailyObjects and Snapdeal among others.