Biyan celebrates his fashion pilgrimage through his Spring/Summer 2024 collection

As he enters his fourth decade in fashion, Biyan Wanaatmadja presents a new spring/summer collection wrapped in a thematic fashion show

Many factors made Biyan’s annual fashion show this year extraordinary, from the spectacular setup to the beautiful collection that felt peculiar to the designer and also the attending guests. But ultimately, what really made it special was that it marks his forty-year journey in fashion. And reaching this milestone inspired Biyan to create a fascinating story in designing his new spring/summer 2024 collection.

During the presentation, Biyan invited guests to delve into the collection as if they walked past it with a time machine. With this storyline, he brought in a new dimension to his latest masterpiece, which was shown at the Intercontinental Jakarta, Pondok Indah, earlier this month.



Biyan was very selective throughout the design process. From the motif – he decided to leverage tropical botanical patterns, chinoiserie, toile du Jouy, and geometrical weaves – to the fabric selection, everything represented Biyan’s signature style. To add a more emotional aspect to the collection, he sprinkled elements of Indonesian heritage to the design. These were applied to light fabrics including silk, twill, and crepe which are suitable for summer, and were then combined with more elegant materials like lame jacquard, taffeta, tulle, and sequins.

As for the colour palette, Biyan embraced earthy tone like ecru, beige, brown, olive green, and bronze. These might seem gloomy for the season, but he smartly formulated them with relaxed silhouettes to impart a properly summer-y proportion to the entire collection. As a final touch, his creations were shown in contrast against falling leaves and dried trees on the runway.

What’s more, Biyan also debuted a menswear collection at the presentation, thereby presenting a broader choice for fashion enthusiasts. It was, for sure, a one-of-a-kind show that more than lived up to the hype.