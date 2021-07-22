Blackpink rapper Lisa reveals the key to her killer style

Blackpink has yet to make their comeback this year, but Blinks got a treat in the form of a rare interview from the girl group’s rapper and style star, Lisa.

The K-Pop idol recently answered some questions from WWD regarding the 2021 ANDAM awards, the prestigious French fashion prize for which she was one of the judges this year. (Other members of the jury included ex-Céline designer Phoebe Philo, fashion photographer Juergen Teller and Chinese singer Chris Lee.)

Lisa also candidly shared some of her thoughts about fashion and what influences her personal style, something that would interest even those outside of the K-Pop fandom. After all, the 24-year-old is known for being a regular on the front row of fashion shows in Paris and Milan, as well as being the global brand ambassador of luxury French fashion brand Celine.

In other words, she’s a modern-day style icon, yet Lisa revealed that she still feels “very new in the fashion world.” However, she adds that her passion for fashion can be traced back to even before her Blackpink debut in 2016, saying, “I’ve always loved to wear and play with clothes ever since I was a child. I think my interest in fashion has grown since the 2019 Paris Fashion Week I attended. Fashion is very attractive and fun.”

Although K-Pop idols are known for being fashion chameleons who change their concepts with each comeback, Lisa says that there’s a layer of authenticity to the edgy and daring looks that she and her fellow Blackpink members are often styled in.

“Blackpink style resembles me a lot,” she said. “Actually it’s just me. So I’ve never had to think or worry about ‘what should I do to look more like Blackpink?’ We, Blackpink, are very close to our stylist, so we talk about concepts and style a lot. We share a lot of ideas about different styles to try and what might suit us.”

She also goes on to define exactly what her style is: “In everyday life, I usually wear comfortable clothes and shoes — mostly tennis shoes. But when I’m on stage, I like clothes that go well with the songs, and clothes that are fancy and bold.”

Like other Gen-Zers, Lisa also shares her interest for “vintage clothings and accessories”, especially those that hark back to the glitzy, flapper era of the 1920s, when the film Midnight in Paris is set.

We’ll likely see Lisa’s style defined even more once she makes her much-anticipated solo debut, which is expected to happen some time this month. She’ll be following in the footsteps of Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé, both of whom have already struck out on their own with chart-topping albums. Of course, you can always stay tuned to her Instagram to keep up to date with her outfit snaps.

Want to dress like Blackpink’s Lisa? Shop her wardrobe essentials here

Celine baseball cap

It’s no secret that Lisa is a huge fan of Celine, boasting a wardrobe full of leather bags and casual clothes designed by Hedi Slimane. But her latest obsession lies in the French fashion brand’s array of unisex baseball caps, which she has shown off on her Instagram as well as countless magazine covers. Nab this colour-blocked cap similar to the one she wore on the cover of Vogue Japan before it sells out.

Shop here

Calvin Klein logo hoodie

A hoodie is the epitome of comfort, so no wonder that Lisa heavily incorporates the cotton sweatshirt in her airport fashion. This pale lilac one by Calvin Klein features the brand’s logo and is crafted from organic cotton. It also comes with a fashionable fit thanks to its ribbed cuffs and hem.

Shop here

Tommy Hilfiger high-rise straight-leg jeans

Lisa likes her blue jeans a little boyish, typically with a high-rise waist and a straight cut. The results, like this pair from American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, are extremely slimming and easy to wear. Pair it with a crop top and some minimal sneakers, and you’ll have a Lisa-approved OOTD.

Shop here

Pomelo puffed sleeve crop top

This romantic cotton crop top boasts all the details that Lisa often turns to when she wants to dress girly, from the puffy sleeves to the gathered bodice and elegant ties on the front. (In fact, it’s even a dead ringer for a blouse she previously wore on stage.) Make sure to contrast the feminine top with some baggy, tomboyish jeans the way she would.

Shop here

Adidas ‘Stan Smith’ sneakers

Lisa has a fair share of Stan Smiths in her sneaker collection, which is understandable given that the cult-favourite Adidas tennis shoes are versatile, stylish and understated all at once. This comfy pair is made vegan leather and features just a touch of colour through its patterned heel tab, making it easy to style with anything in your closet.

Shop here

Celine vintage canvas bag

Lisa mentioned her penchant for vintage fashion in her latest interview, and this Celine handbag certainly fits the bill of the “limited edition or rare items” that she collects. It’s crafted from Macadam canvas that was extensively used when designer Michael Kors helmed the French fashion brand. Style-wise, the monogrammed bag doesn’t stray too far the many, thousand-dollar Celine Triomphe designs in Lisa’s bag collection. With its glossy hardware and leather trims, this shoulder bag is a timeless accessory that’s suited for the everyday.

Shop here

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.