Breaking Tradition with Friederich Herman’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
26 Apr 2022
The spring/summer 2022 collection from Friederich Herman is an escape from traditional Chinese aesthetics.

Sartorial elements like voluminous shapes, feminine patterns, and modern shades are presented in the womenswear collection. Comprising classic pieces perfectly paired with a modern flair, the collection includes fitted sleeveless tops, voluminous boxy jackets, and the label’s signature pleated skirt. Other pieces featured in the collection such as black asymmetrical dresses, two-toned blouses with puffy sleeves, and cold shoulder midi dresses, allows anyone to craft a sophisticated ensemble. Overall, all the pieces highlighted in the collection will produce a harmonious combination with women’s contemporary wardrobes. Discover more must-have pieces and get the complete collection at Masari Stores and masarishop.com.

Claudia Rindiantika
Fashion
