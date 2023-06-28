Bulgari and Rene Caovilla join forces for the Bulgari Mediterranea collection show in Bali

The magnificent Mediterranea collection by Roman jeweller Bulgari took centre stage on the island of paradise, with fellow Italian house Rene Caovilla lending the charm of its iconic sandals



Bulgari put together a stylish affair in Bali to celebrate the Mediterranea High Jewelry Collection at the famed Bulgari Resort Bali on June 23, 2023. As its name implies, this sumptuous collection draws inspiration from many aspects of the Mediterranean Sea. From the vibrant beauty of the locale to its cultural legacy and close ties with Venice, all of the facets of the southern seas are reflected in the jewellery pieces making up the collection through a wealth of precious stones. These beauties are then exhibited in front of select guests in an enchanting fashion show.



And joining the festivities in another Italian Maison, Rene Caovilla.

Italian shoemaker Rene Caovilla took to the stage alongside Bulgari’s exquisite gems from the Mediterranea High Jewelry Collection. Exclusively for the Roman jeweller, Caovilla recreated a version of its iconic Cleo and Ellabrita sandals for the event, which are worn on the runway to complement the jewellery collection.

Throughout the showcase, the Mediterranea High Jewelry merged flawlessly with Caovilla’s sculptural Cleo, as the shoe mimicked the shape of Bulgari’s Serpenti. On a side note, the collaboration also highlighted two significant anniversaries for the two houses, namely the 75th anniversary of the Bulgari Serpenti collection and the 50th for Rene Caovilla’s Cleo. To mark this momentous milestone, Caovilla has released ten colour varieties in line with the commemoration.

This interpretation becomes a cherished and iconic symbol for both brands as they shored up each other’s powerful presence in the show. Furthermore, they delivered a restorative image that embodies the feminine, confident, and elegant woman today. Side by side, Bulgari and Rene Caovilla present the quintessence of splendid beauty, which stand proudly amid the grandeur of the Island of the Gods.