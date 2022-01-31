Carla Bruni is Didit Hediprasetyo’s muse for his Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection

Through this versatile collection, Didit Hediprasetyo pays homage to a woman’s self-growth and her optimistic, fashion-forward take on life.

In an atmosphere of comfort, sensuality and unbridled confidence, sometimes crossed with a sense of graphic duality, Didit Hediprasetyo reflects on his passion for exploring feminine silhouettes for the Spring/Summer 2022 Couture collection. The collection supports the woman who wears them like an anchor stone by inciting positive transformation and openness to exude the confidence from within.

Didit Hediprasetyo’s sense of form-fitting couture is elaborated on by an array of figure-hugging numbers, including a light silk jersey gown with leather inlets and elegantly ruffled lines crafted from lace that bring clarity and definition while conveying a sense of ease. An ensemble consisting of a trompe-l’oeil corset tuxedo and fitted suit pants makes for an updated wardrobe staple, with subtly tweaked patchwork embellishments and elegant proportions.

This season, yet again, traditional craftsmanship is of great importance and empowers Didit Hediprasetyo’s celebration of essential couture fits made for the confident woman. In this sense, Songket – a traditional North Sumatran weaving technique – is declined on a sharply cut trench-coat and elegant tuxedo, thus reflecting deep-rooted cultural savoir-faire, while allowing a sentiment of contemporary comfort. Fabric-wise, premium French leather, silk jersey, cotton lace, and Japanese and Indonesian denims are used for a soft sense of tailoring that is nuanced and effortlessly elegant.

And to perfectly embody the collection, this season’s muse is no other than Carla Bruni. Her joyful confidence, graceful presence and contemporary sense of comfort breathe dynamic energy into Didit Hediprasetyo’s collection, taking us on a modern Couture journey anchored in elegance and effortless beauty, which are both inherent to her personality.

All in all, Didit Hediprasetyo’s Spring/Summer 2022 Couture is as essentially chic as it is functional, with a versatile wardrobe made for day and night that exudes an attitude of comfort and confidence. And with this collection, it offers an elevated point of view on contemporary Couture collections – a collection made for a woman who moves forward, and strides with optimism into a future that is yet unknown and full of exciting surprises.