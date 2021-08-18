Style

Celebrating the Past and Future with Lanvin's Fall/Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection

By Claudia Rindiantika
18 Aug 2021
Celebrating the Past and Future with Lanvin’s Fall/Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection

Inspired by the display of glamour from the early 2000s, the maison celebrates past and future simultaneously with its fall/winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

The debut of Lanvin’s fall/winter 2021 ready-to-wear collection was accompanied by an era-appropriate film shot at the Shangri-La hotel in Paris featuring a co-ed cast of models and the odd actor cameoing. It certainly hammered home the “MTV music video from the early 2000s” feel that the collection seemed to draw from. For the ladies, there were semi-fitted silhouettes that had sharply tailored fronts flowing into roomier volumes. Material-wise, lustrous fabrics like satin, taffeta, and silk charmeuse were prevalent among the cocktail dresses and coats. In a way, these looks looked to the past for inspiration, but certainly they were also injected with anticipation for life after the pandemic.

Catch more glimpses of Lanvin’s Fall/ Winter 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection in the video below:

