Channeling a Legend through Panthère de Cartier bag

By Claudia Rindiantika
09 May 2022
It’s been 29 years since the passing of Breakfast at Tiffany’s star Audrey Hepburn, yet French luxury fashion maison Cartier revives Hepburn’s charming elegance with through a new campaign for the Panthère de Cartier bag.

Designed by Cartier Leather Goods Creative Director Marlin Yuson in collaboration with one of the house’s High Jewelry sculptors, the bag features a C-shaped lock finished in gold or palladium. For this campaign, the house enlisted the help of British-American actress Lily Collins. In the studio photographs taken by Zoe Ghertner, she channels Hepburn through a black ensemble paired with a Panthère. Duo stylist Rob + Mariel prepared the ensemble, while Gregory Russell was behind Collin’s slicked-back hairdo à la Hepburn, and Fiona Stiles finished Collin’s look with flawless make-up

 

Learn more about the Panthère de Cartier bag through the video below:

