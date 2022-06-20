Chic laptop bags that are worth the splurge

Not all laptop bags have to be clunky. In this article, we round up the top laptop bags for women that are uber-chic and equally as functional.
If you’ve been looking for a work bag that can carry your laptop but doesn’t appear like a laptop bag, look no further. You’ve probably seen the best laptop backpacks on the market and decided that a laptop-friendly tote bag is a better option. Or perhaps your leather tote bag is simply no longer adequate. Whatever the reason, we’ve rounded up a list of the chicest affordable and luxury laptop bags for women on the market right now, and our picks are hard to overlook.
Affordable to luxury: Cop these chic women laptop bags for daily use
View this post on Instagram
The ideal laptop bags and totes should always fulfill two requirements: functionality and style. When looking for your own, consider how long it will last. Will it be large enough to hold your laptop, notebooks, calendars, wallet, and beauty essentials? Is it light enough and comfortable to carry over your shoulders, particularly on a daily commute?
Whether you’re willing to invest in something that will bring you joy or you just got rid of all your bags during the quarantine decluttering phase, it may be time for a fresh new work or laptop bag. Find some of the chicest laptop bags and totes here, equipped with compartments, laptop sleeves, and other features to make your job a bit easier.
Jump To / Table of Contents
Balmain’s minimalistic B-Army tote bag is made of earthy beige canvas and is completed with signature rolled handles and smooth tan leather trim. This leather tote is large enough to be used as a work laptop bag without seeming like it belongs in an office. Monday through Friday, use it to tow your laptop and other things, then on weekends, use it as a regular statement tote.
No business outfit is complete without this Saint Laurent crocodile-effect leather laptop bag. So, finish off your look with this black accessory. It’s time to prove to everyone that you mean business.
Is anyone else a fan of the hands-free element of backpacks? Designed to be worn all day, every day. The Orion Retreat Small backpack features clean lines and solid tones and is made of genuine leather, wrinkled nylon, and metal finishes.
Even if Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner aren’t your coworkers, you can sport the same bag as them. Style points to you! Your cubicle may be drab and boring, but this high-end shopper can change that in an instant.
Bottega Veneta’s Arco intrecciato-effect rubber tote bag is a timeless piece. It is made of mould-injected rubber and is imprinted with the house’s maximised Intrecciato-weave pattern. The easy-to-clean fabric is long-lasting, and the rubber features will not wear out with time.
Longchamp reimagined the iconic briefcase silhouette in this compact Le Pliage iteration. The piece is finished with saffiano leather trim, which contributes to its timeless look. This classic laptop bag with a handy compartment for necessities will never let you down.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.