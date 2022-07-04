Ace your street style game with these chic backpacks for women

Backpacks are one of the most versatile bags available; use one to carry your belongings when visiting an amusement park, trekking, or as a luggage alternative. Whatever your plans are, slinging a backpack over your shoulders adds convenience and comfort, allowing you to explore hands-free.
Whether it’s a sporty style that will take you from the office to the gym, a soft leather one for everyday use, or a compact bag for long travel days on transit or exploring a new city, we’ve picked up the best backpacks for women. They’re practical (and stylish!) for remote work and travel.
Get your hands on the chicest backpacks for women
Backpacks used to be carried by the slightly awkward-looking kids on the school playground or hikers, and men were far more likely to wear them than women. But now, the basic bag may be seen on any high street, office, or packed rush-hour bus.
Working remotely has become a habit, as does carrying our “offices” with us wherever we go. This prompted us to look for the best travel bags for women. Many of us have been stuck hauling the weight of our laptops, chargers, and books over our shoulders to and from work every day because we lack the simple luxury of a permanent workstation. And, with summer vacation travel fast approaching, the need for investing in a stylish backpack is as clear as day.
For something that works for all, check out this black drawstring backpack. Made from smooth leather, the bag comes in two options that are both in black. Choose between a more subtle matte leather, or go all out and opt for the liquid black.
Another staple item is the Longchamp Top Handle Backpack, our first Longchamp suggestion here. In the iconic Le Pliage Silhouette, the bag achieves another layer of versatility with the addition of slender shoulder straps that puts the cherry on top this elegant backpack style.
If you typically travel light, this cute backpack may be the pick for you. This Just In Case backpack folds flat to be completely packable. Once you reach your destination or as an extra bag to carry home your new treasures. Use it for shopping or day trips to make your journey comfortable and joyful.
This backpack may be incredibly sleek and stylish, but it’s more than just a fashionable accessory to tote around. Made in Italy, Burberry’s Lola backpack is crafted of rich quilted leather. This luxurious piece is highlighted with polished TB logo hardware.
Textured leather trim adds a signature finishing touch to a sleek nylon backpack that’s perfectly proportioned for everyday use. The water-resistant lining and interior pocket further the utility of this stylish go-to.
Crafted from durable nylon with leather trims, this backpack is both practical and luxurious. Karl Ikonik cartoon artwork on the front pocket adds a fun detail, while padded shoulder straps ensure optimum comfort.
Looking for something with a little twist? Check out this piece that came out of Loewe’s partnership with Salone de Mobile design fair. Handmade in Spain, the straw backpack is composed of straw and leather.
