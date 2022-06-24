Check out these chic tinted sunglasses to complete your look

If a pair of sunglasses is still not enough to amp up your look, stand out from the crowd with these tinted sunglasses that will elevate your outfit in a flash. When in doubt, throw on a pair of these colourful shades, and call it a day.

Why wear a standard pair of black or brown tinted sunglasses when you can elevate your fashion game this summer with a pair of colour-tinted sunglasses? Tinted sunglasses are swiftly becoming one of this year’s most popular trends after popping everywhere, especially all over social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. In recent years, celebrities like as Paris Hilton, Dua Lipa, Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, and others have made them a signature element of their style. Continue scrolling to see and buy all of the pretty picks.

With a spectrum of shades (pun intended) to choose from, check out our top picks below.

Super chic colour-tinted sunglasses to add to your accessory collection

If you want to hop on this summer’s most quirky and popular accessories trend, you must first decide what colour sunglasses you want to wear, or why not just add all colours to your collection, and that way, you can match the shades with your entire wardrobe, or have a colour-filled fun with your posse. While blue and orange are returning favourites from last summer, new pink, yellow and purple hues are just as popular on platforms like TikTok and Instagram right now. Some alternatives in any of the latter colourways are even embellished with early-aughts-inspired features like gems, while others are offered in a timeless, rimless design reminiscent of the ’90s.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.