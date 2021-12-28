Chloë Sevigny Stars in Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2021 Campaign

The original “IT girl” has returned to Marc Jacobs headquarters, showcasing key pieces from the label’s most recent collection

The long-time friendship between Marc Jacobs and Chloë Sevigny started back in 1992 when the designer agreed to let the band Sonic Youth record their music video in his showroom. Then, the original “it girl” was cast in the band’s video. Thirty years later, Sevigny has returned to Marc Jacobs headquarters to star in the brand’s Resort 2021 campaign. Lensed by Haley Wollens, the images showcase key pieces from the label’s most recent collection, including stacked platform boots, purple yeti jackets, shearling-trimmed tote bags and printed silk halter-neck slips. “Chloë’s effortlessly chic sensibility and authenticity have proven the test of time as she continues to be the embodiment of downtown cool and the ultimate Marc Jacobs muse. She is styled throughout the campaign in the latest RTW and accessories assortment for the Resort season,” says the designer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)